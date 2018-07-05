Happy 4th from South Dakota Dem Director. Maybe.

From Twitter, it looks like South Dakota Democrat Executive Director Sam Parkinson is explaining what the 4th of July means to him with a movie quote:
Er..yeah. Apparently the 4th of July means revisionist history and trying to explain away freedom and American Exceptionalism to the dem leader. Kind of sums up why no one wants to vote democrat anymore.
So that is what Independence Day brings to mind for the SD Dem Executive. Maybe he’d be more at home in San Francisco with Pelosi. Obviously a frustrated individual who doesn’t know history. I wish you and your party no success in November, Sammy!
Another reason Sutton, Bjorkman and Seiler are running away from being Democrats in all 3 of their races.
Seems many Dems are running away from their party. At yesterday’s Watertown parade I noticed the slogan on Brett Reis’ car was “It’s about the people, not the party.”
If a candidate can’t be proud of his/her party or what he/she believes, why even run for office? The “people” deserve to know what the candidate believes.
The Founders had little to gain and everything to lose in rebelling against the British Crown. It was an act of selfless patriotism.
No surprise that those on the Left neither understand nor appreciate their sacrifice to make us free.
Twenty years ago, I engaged in a polite conversation with a “progressive” democrat. He said the Fourth of July was a jingoist celebration of warfare and violence. I asked him what he’d prefer. He said (I’m not kidding) we should set aside July 4th as a day of quiet reflection to evaluate America’s conduct in the world and host community discussions on how to become less racist and sexist. I asked if there should be another calendar date on which national patriots might celebrate all the great things about America. He asked: “What’s so great about it?”
I admit, he was a radical. I don’t claim his view is representative of all democrats, especially not all South Dakota democrats. And this conversation took place years before Mr. Obama’s election. I recall that, after her husband became president, Michelle Obama said: “For the first time in my life, I’m actually proud of this country.” Maybe democrats would prefer music, parades, flags, and fireworks to celebrate that event’s anniversary.
With a guy that stupid running the democratic party this should be a good Republican year in South Dakota.
Sad.
To be fair, it’s a quote from the movie Dazed and Confused. Perhaps he was just trying to be funny.