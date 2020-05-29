South Dakota Democrat Party Chairman Randy Seiler major donor for Theresa Stehly in City Commission race

That’s an interesting connection between Theresa Stehly and the head of the State Democrat Party:
5 28 2020 Citizens for Stehly Campaign Finance Disclosure Report Theresa Stehly by Pat Powers on Scribd
If you glance down on the hastily scrawled campaign finance report submitted by Theresa Stehly in the Sioux Falls City Commission race, South Dakota Democrat party Chairman Randy Seiler has apparently cut Stehly a check from his law office account in the amount of $250 for her campaign, making the head of the State Democrat Party one her major donors.
First off it is a council not a commission, it has been one for over 20 years. Second, this is a non partisan race any one can donate. Stehly has always had wide support from Dems & Indys it’s idiots like you in your own party that have a problem. Grow a brain.
Ouch!
Angry much?
First off, this was an obvious typo by Pat and not an egregious error as you clearly knew to what he was referring.
Second, it is telling who the opposing party supports, so this donation is worthy of noting especially as Seiler is head of the SDDP.
Go to anger management for your own sake.
Makes sense when her biggest advisors and allies on the council are huge libs.
Good grief, like she can control who donates to her campaign. You’re really reaching far to try and discredit her. Does that strategy actually help Jensen?