South Dakota Democrat Party State Campaign Finance Report. 12k to Wisconsin, more from PACs than individuals in 2018.

The South Dakota Democrat Party filed their year-end report late this past week, and the most interesting item on the report was a significant $12,000 donation from their State Account to the Wisconsin Democrat Party.

In their latest Federal FEC Report, they did receive 10K from Wisconsin Dems, which does not appear to have been transferred over to the state account, where they added another 2k directly to the cash move.

This money shift is yet another financial anomaly in what’s we’ve come to expect from Dem’s state campaign finance reports.

Another huge one is what they have reported as their level of income from individual contributors over the course of the last year on their state report: They didn’t have any. Zero. Nada.

From the 2017 Year End Report (I’m providing detail on this one, so you know what the later summaries are comprised of)

Here, they took in $9150 from PACs, and nothing from individual contributors, which continued all throughout the year.

From the 2018 Pre-Primary:

Nothing from itemized, or unitemized contributors.

2018 Pre-General:

Again, nothing from itemized, or unitemized contributors. But here’s another $500k from an out of state PAC in North Carolina.

And 2018 Year End:

Most of the income on the year end state report was from candidates mailing through the State Dem Party. But again, as they had done all year in their reporting to the Secretary of State, there were no itemized or unitemized contributions to the State Democrat Party. Meaning that in the past year, the Democrat Party State Account has taken more in from PAC’s than individuals.

Stay tuned for more on this…

Like this: Like Loading...