South Dakota Democrat State Fair Booth the loneliest place in South Dakota yesterday

I had more than one person sharing photos with me yesterday of the South Dakota State Democrat Party State Fair Booth.

Why was it so remarkable that they have to send me images? Because it was one of the saddest sights they’d ever seen:

At 10 AM it had not only not opened, but someone trolled them by sticking a Trump sign on the building.

By 11, it appears that Dan Ahlers was getting around to opening the booth, as he was still clutching the trump sign.

Several hours later, by 6pm, there was still a tremendous lull in the non-action, as there were few Democrats around to even stare at each other, wondering why no one really had any interest.

Stay tuned.