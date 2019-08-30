South Dakota Democrats announce this AM that they are in such dire condition they have to close their doors.

South Dakota Democrats have apparently announced that they’re giving up all pretenses of being an organized political party after the recent disclosures of their mismanagement and financial issues. From a post by Cory Heidelberger at Dakota Free Press:
In reviewing our budget, the biggest operating expenses are attributed to the office rent in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. Therefore, we have made the necessary decision to close both offices within the next month and staff will begin work remotely. We anticipate this being temporary until we are in a better financial position. [SDDP chair Paula Hawks, e-mail, 2019.08.29].
Given the fact that they are already in the hole by over 46k, are facing a massive fine and will likely have to forfeit over 20K as a result of their FEC Audit, “until we are in a better financial position” might be a really, really long time.
And I’m still wondering why they still have the same treasurer in charge that they’ve had for past decade who was at the helm of the “numerous issues with SDDP finances.”
Update..
Any guesses whether the Argus will finally find the problems Dems have with their finances “newsworthy”
Not what I said at all. That wasn’t newsworthy and this isn’t newsworthy. I was pointing out that you’re accusing the Democrats of something the Republicans have also done and then having a temper tantrum that the news isn’t reporting about the Democrats.
— Lisa Kaczke (@LisaKaczke) August 27, 2019
Well good for them. Paula walked into a huge mess and it seems like she’s trying to cut at least some expenses.
Right — it’s a reasonable cost-cutting move & an appropriate response to dire financial straits. I don’t fault the SDDP for (at long last) working to become more efficient. Can the party “do more with less?” We’ll see.
No sacrasm intended, but does anyone even read the Argus anymore?
I don’t; we used to pick up the Sunday edition on a regular basis, but we even stopped that. The Argus has become a daily pamphlet, and I don’t see how it stays in business.
Stacy Burnette is a total disaster. All she cares about is transgender issues. They should fire her next
This will ultimately hurt the SD Republican party in the long run. When everyone is a republican, no one is a republican. The scope will be broadened and now you are going to have to fight pointing out who is more Republican because everyone will have an opinion on what that is and they will all be under the same umbrella.
We progressives see this as a minor set back as my friend Cory points out. I may have to use my influence with future president Kamala Harris to include the SDDP in the big reparations package after the Blue Wave.
Does it really surprise anyone that the Dems can’t manage money? Look at the financial state of Chicago, hell, look at the financial state of every state they control. They are all in the sh*ts. The party of abortion and assisted suicide is literally dying . . . and it can’t happen too quickly as far as I’m concerned.
Ummm. I hate to be the Debbie downer but more blue states are “givers”, while many red states are “takers”, including South Dakota.
Tax breaks for billionaires, tariffs for Joe 6-Pack, deficit ballooning to unfathomable levels, bashing YOUR OWN PICK at the Fed, and 6 bankruptcies. Pardon me if I don’t hitch my wagon to that particular (reality show) star.