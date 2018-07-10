South Dakota Democrats FAIL at being political party (again); Must hold do-over convention like Libertarians.

Remember when the South Dakota Democrat Party used to be competent?

Me neither. And they’ve failed once again.

The political party for which Billie Sutton is the Gubernatorial candidate for faces having his Lt Gov re-picked. Tatewin Means can go for a do over in the AG race. And all of their constitutional party candidates have a chance to reconsider their candidacies because the staff & leadership of the SDDP can’t read the law in how to file certification of their convention results.

As a result of not doing it correctly, South Dakota Dems are now forced to have a do-over convention, just like South Dakota Libertarians had to earlier this year.

So who is responsible for this screw up? Sam Parkinson as ED, or Ann Tornburg as chair? If I was running under their banner, I’d be asking.

Either way, it doesn’t speak highly to the capabilities of the people in charge.

Like this: Like Loading...