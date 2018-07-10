South Dakota Democrats FAIL at being political party (again); Must hold do-over convention like Libertarians.

Remember when the South Dakota Democrat Party used to be competent?
Me neither. And they’ve failed once again.
The political party for which Billie Sutton is the Gubernatorial candidate for faces having his Lt Gov re-picked. Tatewin Means can go for a do over in the AG race. And all of their constitutional party candidates have a chance to reconsider their candidacies because the staff & leadership of the SDDP can’t read the law in how to file certification of their convention results.
As a result of not doing it correctly, South Dakota Dems are now forced to have a do-over convention, just like South Dakota Libertarians had to earlier this year.
So who is responsible for this screw up? Sam Parkinson as ED, or Ann Tornburg as chair? If I was running under their banner, I’d be asking.
Either way, it doesn’t speak highly to the capabilities of the people in charge.
Looks like the Republicans have the AG well taken care of after the Democrats fiasco.
This will end well.
…and they want us to trust them with running the state? When they can’t even run their own party
Looks like their “experienced” AG candidates not advise them well
This is a joke right?
Looks like they are having a convention before July 13.
It doesn’t matter who did it. It is a “corporate*” matter. Responsibility of the organization.
Noticing, not having, a convention. I see the notice has been done.
No joke! I was in an Uber when I first posted it. I have added the Re-convention letter from Tornberg.
Didn’t they make a similar mistake in 2014?
By the way, why did they list Tom Cool’s age and nobody else’s? Is there a senior citizen discount or something?
The SD Dems just keep on sliding into complete irrelevancy.
Have you seen their registration numbers? Dems are down almost 4000 voters since January. Meanwhile, GOP is up to over 95,000 voter lead over the Dems.
Now I have a bone to pick with Lederman… Why didn’t he wait to send that letter until July 15th! 🙂
The new convention should include elections for a new chair. I just read the email from Ann and she conveniently left out she failed to file in a timely manner and makes this sound procedural. It is not procedural and this is a serious error.