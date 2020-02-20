South Dakota Democrats file Feb 2020 FEC Report 27k raised, mainly welfare from national Dem party

South Dakota Democrats have filed their February FEC report covering the period of 1/1/20-1/31/20:

SDDP Feb 2020 FEC Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

And this is an interesting report. Democrats reported $26,908.03 in receipts, of which $15,784 came in the form of money from the national Democrat party to keep them afloat.

One donation (reported as coming 11/14/19) came in from Billionaire Gwendolyn Meyer, and state Democrats actually listed her employer as “American Heiress.”

Apparently, rich person wasn’t subtle enough for the State Democrat Party.

What else is the report telling us? They had to put down a 2k deposit on using the Premier center in Sioux Falls for their McGovern Day Dinner.

Given their track record on paying vendors, I’d get it up front from state democrats too.

After taking in $26,908.03, they spent $27,898.39, leaving them with about $1000 less cash on hand than they started with (from $69,852.67 to $68,862.31).

State Democrats are still reporting they continue to have a loan out there for $23,706.09 to start the campaign with, at the same time they are still hunting for an executive director.