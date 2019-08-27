South Dakota Democrats mysterious disappearing debt is magically reappearing in amended filings.

Last week, I wrote about how in May of 2019 South Dakota Democrats filed FEC documents that showed an incredible $46,863.72 in debt on their FEC Report… and then the next day filed an amended report which ignored it ever happened without so much as a whisper.

Then a Federal Elections Commission Audit for their dodgy financial practices in the 2016 election cycle happened, with a heightened level of scrutiny.

And starting yesterday, a funny thing started to happen. New amended financial reports started to be filed. And all those old bills showing more than $45,000 in unpaid debt which Democrats made go away are now starting to reappear.

I had written back in May about the outstanding bills that the state Democrat Party had hanging out there:

The Sutton Group of Silver Springs Maryland has an outstanding bill of $11,983 with the party. According to past records with Hillary for America, they do event production, possibly some computer work as well. Their annual diner still has them owing the Sioux Falls Convention Center $5845. They owe DC Law Firm Sandler, Reiff, Young & Lamb, PC $2400. Qualified Presort of Sioux Falls is also waiting for a bill of $1342.82 to be paid by the Democrats. Panther Graphics is holding out for over $7200 to be paid, Mailway Printers is stuck waiting for $4545.10, Their payroll/bookeepers at Limestone, Inc are patiently waiting for $1622, and Laura Platt Promotions is likely hoping South Dakota Democrats will hurry up and pay the $10,523 bill they owe her for consulting/printing.

And after I wrote about it, these bills found themselves removed from the amended FEC Report filed by South Dakota Democrats the very next day.

Well, guess which bills are back in new amended filings as outstanding debts? For example, here’s the latest newly amended report:

Outstanding debts to the Sutton group in the amount of $11,983.99. Sioux Falls Convention center were owed $5,845.68, Panther Graphics, Mailway Printers, etc.

Literally, the same outstanding debts that the South Dakota Democrat party amended away from their campaign finance reports in May are now being “mysteriously rediscovered” at the same time they’re facing heightened scrutiny from the Federal Elections Commission for their accounting practices. Not to mention it shows the State Democrat party carrying a massive debt load of unpaid bills to national and local vendors which exceeds their left over cash on hand every month.

I’ll try not to hold my breath that the state’s political media are going to point it out, and hold Democrats to account.

Or if they do, they’ll somehow make it about Trump.

P.S. Yes it’s still the same Bill Nibbelink who was Treasurer under Ann Tornberg who is signing the filings.