This month’s Federal Campaign Finance report for South Dakota Democrats show a donation that might get some tongues wagging:
On July 25th State Democrats report they received $9,237.47 from Alexander Soros, a son of George Soros.
You can read the entire August 20 South Dakota Democrat FEC Report here.
8 thoughts on “South Dakota Democrats receive nearly 10k donation from member of Soros Family”
Only the tongues of anti Americans. The Soros family have supported American values. And continue.
Thank god Randy Seiler is in charge. This pivotal donation might actually go to good use.
I would love to see the reports on how much Noem, Thune and Howdy Doody received from big pharmaceutical companies, medical facility owners, Banking institutions, energy companies, Soros affiliates, the Bush Foundation, etc.
Unbelievable that anyone could support a Nazi traitor who as a Jew, turned in Jews to the Nazis and is still wanted by Hungary for war crimes. This is American values?
What else do you expect from John Cunningham?
Honesty and ethics.
Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain. Look over here at others.
Quite the dog whistle there. Have some class.