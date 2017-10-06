South Dakota Dems: Giving up on trying to elect candidates in favor of “The Obama Legacy”

From a reader’s mailbox:

Interesting. They claim they’re protecting Obama’s legacy, blah, blah, blah…. and talk about their message. But… what about their candidates? They just aren’t talking about them. It seems that the SD Dems have conceded ever winning elections in SD.

“Every dollar that you donate goes towards holding the GOP accountable.” But in past appeals, it’s at least had some oblique mention about helping Dems get elected. But now? Nada.

You have to wonder, what exactly do candidates such as Tim Bjorkman and Billie Sutton feel about their open abandonment of their mission to elect candidates, instead focusing on “the Obama Legacy?”

