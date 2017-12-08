South Dakota Dems run essay contest on ethics, where they’re going to “use any or all of the ideas submitted without attribution or compensation”

A reader sent me this flyer and the accompanying letter which was sent out to public schools this fall where Democrats are using the opportunity to paint a false impression, as well as admit they plan on stealing the ideas of high school kids:
Democrats are trying to press a message that South Dakota State Government is somehow corrupt because we don’t have certain programs that Liberal think-tanks demand for good ratings in their studies, as they conveniently overlook the fact that a Harvard study has ranked South Dakota as among the least corrupt of states.
And they’re also overlooking the fact that Initiated Measure 22 was blocked by a judge on the basis that it was unconstitutional, and it was a bipartisan effort to replace the flawed IM22 measure with one that would survive a court challenge.
But the best part? As it solicits essays, Democrats disclaim that one of their two objectives expressly notes that “A note in the online instructions will point out that South Dakota Legislators may use any or all of the ideas submitted without attribution or compensation.”
So… they’re telling high school kids up front that they’ll plagiarize any and all of their ideas, if they think there’s something good in there.
Quite the lesson they’re trying to teach. So much for improving ethics.
Just how ethical is it to foist a certain partisan political viewpoint on young people under the guise of a scholarship?
Will all of the liberal teachers refuse to promote the scholarship because it is clearly propaganda? If not, they should be fired for violating the ethical standards of their profession! I will not, however, be holding my breath until that happens.
~That Harvard blog post is rating the people involved in the rampant corruption in South Dakota not the laws which are in place that allow corporate thievery, money laundering and income tax fraud. It concludes that the judges, legislators and Governor are only slightly to moderately crooked but the laws they pass and operate under are highly corrupt.
~IM22 wasn’t blocked by a judge that RULED it was unconstitutional. A partisan judge gave an “opinion” that it was “probably” unconstitutional but he wanted a higher court of several judges to rule, as he wasn’t in a position to do more than guess. From there the zealot Republican legislature overrode the judge and the voters and served their deceptive desire to hide their actions, gifts, trips and campaign donations. In short … IM22 was NEVER ruled unconstitutional or constitutional. It was just kicked to the curb, swept under the rug and mislabeled by those with an agenda of deception.
~ If you ask kids (Get their ideas before they leave the state for better living conditions.) for ideas and notify up front that you intend to act on the good ones, how is that plagiarism?
~ Your three arguments are stretched thinner than Silly Putty on Easter morning, Mr. Powers. Try again!!