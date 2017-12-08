South Dakota Dems run essay contest on ethics, where they’re going to “use any or all of the ideas submitted without attribution or compensation”

A reader sent me this flyer and the accompanying letter which was sent out to public schools this fall where Democrats are using the opportunity to paint a false impression, as well as admit they plan on stealing the ideas of high school kids:

Democrats are trying to press a message that South Dakota State Government is somehow corrupt because we don’t have certain programs that Liberal think-tanks demand for good ratings in their studies, as they conveniently overlook the fact that a Harvard study has ranked South Dakota as among the least corrupt of states.

And they’re also overlooking the fact that Initiated Measure 22 was blocked by a judge on the basis that it was unconstitutional, and it was a bipartisan effort to replace the flawed IM22 measure with one that would survive a court challenge.

But the best part? As it solicits essays, Democrats disclaim that one of their two objectives expressly notes that “A note in the online instructions will point out that South Dakota Legislators may use any or all of the ideas submitted without attribution or compensation.”

So… they’re telling high school kids up front that they’ll plagiarize any and all of their ideas, if they think there’s something good in there.

Quite the lesson they’re trying to teach. So much for improving ethics.

