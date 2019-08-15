South Dakota drug legalization group desperate and calling for money and support from out of state drug allies

Did I hit a nerve with my post about there not being enough time for the purveyors of pot to successfully refer to the voters their measure to put pot dispensaries on every small town Main Street in SD? Because Melissa Mentele appears to be in full freak out mode, especially since they haven’t started gathering signature one yet.
Yesterday, Melissa Mentele via her pot legalization group New Approach South Dakota took the time to “pooh pooh” my article noting they haven’t started collecting signatures yet and claim to be out of money, as evidenced by a screen shot of their own Facebook post begging for cash:
Why we need you all to sign, circulate and donate. The false narrative and lies are already starting before even one single signature has been collected. This is the Republican Spin Blog heavily funded by members of that party that have a financial interest in keeping hemp and cannabis illegal. He doesnt have much of a reach but he still gets people fired up by not telling the whole truth and planting seeds of distrust.
and…
We are at the stage of just waiting for the final ok from the state. We have broken no rules. We share this only to show you all that this isnt a cake walk in SD & there is real opposition. That opposition is paid to muddy the water and to cause chaos. PAID…to oppose medical access so many SD residents need.
“Heavily funded by members of that party that have a financial interest in keeping hemp and cannabis illegal.” and “That opposition is paid to muddy the water and to cause chaos.” If someone is going to make a claim such as that, I do wish they’d show us where a dime has changed hands to oppose them. Because seriously, if someone is paying, I’d love to be paid for pointing out the truth about this pack of fools, because by doing it for free, someone is getting a bargain.
Despite all the pot queen’s deflective comments, it appears that she may have taken my post about it being impossible for them to succeed more seriously than she’s letting on via her organization.
Because on her personal Facebook page, she’s blasting out a panicked appeal to her out-of-state marijuana allies to bring their drug money into South Dakota because she only has 75 days to collect over 17k valid signatures:
“******HELP!****** . Industry friends & family! We are raising money to fund a petition drive to put medical access with home cultivation on the 2020 ballot in SD. We could definitely use a little assistance from our friends & allies across the US! We have 75 days to collect over 17K valid signatures to ensure ballot access.”
That does not sound like someone leading an organization with confidence. That sounds like someone who knows they’re in trouble, and knows it has all fallen apart before it has started. And now they’re begging for money from the out of state pot interests.
Without out-of-state drug money, Melissa Mentele know they’re sunk, just as they have been in the past. And no one has had to spend a dime to beat them, because their disorganization and lack of money has been their own worst enemy.
(But seriously, if someone wants to pay me to write how they’re failing, send me a note.)
It is just another example of a serious lack of credibility by the head of Wrong Approach South Dakota and that organization. After past claims that they would be South Dakota sourced with support now Melissa Mentele is calling on her Colorado, California and West coast marijuana industry friends for help. That is all South Dakota needs is predatory big marijuana aka big tobacco 2.0 to flood our media promoting, normalizing and commercializing drug use. Hey! She wants to have her piece of the pie too and cash in. Desperation!
I wonder if Mentele is going to have the same meltdown when she loses again and blames all the people who helped her for not being committed enough. A heavy pot user is leading their group into the breach, and they wonder why she is a little unbalanced and not getting any positive results? Her efforts are a microcosm of what is wrong with marijuana addiction…endless failure resultant from cyclical half-efforts and psychotic burnouts. It might be hard finding volunteers considering her track record of treating them and intentionally manipulating them with bogus signature numbers, but anything to prop up the sham, right? Just another revenue stream for Mentele.
Absolutely the last thing SD needs. We can all see what it did to Colorado. No thanks.
And what did it do exactly in Colorado?
In Colorado trained doctors and nurses must stand by helplessly as a parent administers CBD and/or THC-A and/or THC if they opt to use alternatives to modern medicine. As little as we know about CBD, we know almost nothing about THC-A, and giving THC to a kid is simply doping them up as high they can fly. Using your child as some sort of lab rat for your views on pot legalization is akin to child abuse. This is one of the many problems you will get with “medical” pot in South Dakota…modern-day witch doctors lurking around intensive care units administering their magical oils because hospital staff cannot remove them or their drugs. In Colorado a healthcare professional cannot even legally touch oils brought in by a caregiver. It isn’t science to assume that every chemical isolated in a pot plant is some how good for you or a miracle cure. We are just starting to understand the long term damage THC does to a developing child’s brain, and they are administering THC to kids in intensive care units. A pot-based healthcare system is a step backward into the Dark Ages before empirical science.
I agree Spencer. Doctors should choose treatments regardless of what patients and parents think. It’s not for patients to say what kind of medicine they use. Parents should have no voice in this.
This pot pushing group and past ones here in South Dakota is a perfect example of what has been going on nationally. These groups in South Dakota show what drug use does to their brains. Look at NASD,
Last time repeated unprofessional behavior with one of their leaders getting signatures wearing some animal outfit that was very sexually revealing standing on a street corner or highway trying, walking parades and going everywhere to get signatures for weed. The messaging that sends is bad on many levels.
Crazy paranoid accusations thrown out that someone was stalking them and will come to steal their kids.
The wild anything goes healing claims based on junk science many times funded by the marijuana industry. The EPA has been warning companies to stop.
The side drama. The big talk claims and threats. Always the victim, They never did anything to contribute to what happened. The manipulation.
Let’s get these people some help and into treatment. Great stories out there with gifted and bright individuals that are in recovery from using marijuana.
Marijuana ruins lives. They should stick to alcohol, which is much safer.