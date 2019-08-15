South Dakota drug legalization group desperate and calling for money and support from out of state drug allies

Did I hit a nerve with my post about there not being enough time for the purveyors of pot to successfully refer to the voters their measure to put pot dispensaries on every small town Main Street in SD? Because Melissa Mentele appears to be in full freak out mode, especially since they haven’t started gathering signature one yet.

Yesterday, Melissa Mentele via her pot legalization group New Approach South Dakota took the time to “pooh pooh” my article noting they haven’t started collecting signatures yet and claim to be out of money, as evidenced by a screen shot of their own Facebook post begging for cash:

Why we need you all to sign, circulate and donate. The false narrative and lies are already starting before even one single signature has been collected. This is the Republican Spin Blog heavily funded by members of that party that have a financial interest in keeping hemp and cannabis illegal. He doesnt have much of a reach but he still gets people fired up by not telling the whole truth and planting seeds of distrust. and… We are at the stage of just waiting for the final ok from the state. We have broken no rules. We share this only to show you all that this isnt a cake walk in SD & there is real opposition. That opposition is paid to muddy the water and to cause chaos. PAID…to oppose medical access so many SD residents need.

Read that here.

“Heavily funded by members of that party that have a financial interest in keeping hemp and cannabis illegal.” and “That opposition is paid to muddy the water and to cause chaos.” If someone is going to make a claim such as that, I do wish they’d show us where a dime has changed hands to oppose them. Because seriously, if someone is paying, I’d love to be paid for pointing out the truth about this pack of fools, because by doing it for free, someone is getting a bargain.

Despite all the pot queen’s deflective comments, it appears that she may have taken my post about it being impossible for them to succeed more seriously than she’s letting on via her organization.

Because on her personal Facebook page, she’s blasting out a panicked appeal to her out-of-state marijuana allies to bring their drug money into South Dakota because she only has 75 days to collect over 17k valid signatures:

“******HELP!****** . Industry friends & family! We are raising money to fund a petition drive to put medical access with home cultivation on the 2020 ballot in SD. We could definitely use a little assistance from our friends & allies across the US! We have 75 days to collect over 17K valid signatures to ensure ballot access.”

That does not sound like someone leading an organization with confidence. That sounds like someone who knows they’re in trouble, and knows it has all fallen apart before it has started. And now they’re begging for money from the out of state pot interests.

Without out-of-state drug money, Melissa Mentele know they’re sunk, just as they have been in the past. And no one has had to spend a dime to beat them, because their disorganization and lack of money has been their own worst enemy.

(But seriously, if someone wants to pay me to write how they’re failing, send me a note.)