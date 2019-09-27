South Dakota Federation of Republican Women hosting on-line fundraiser via Facebook. Check it out. You WILL find something you need.

In case you ever wanted an authentic Noem-Rhoden branding iron to sear your allegiance to the State’s highest officeholder – now is your chance. Or, If you ever felt the need for an authentic Dusty Johnson instant-lumberjack kit, you can seize the day!
Boasting everything from a mountain lion hunts to a limited edition Bud Light Lime/Bud Light Orange cooler, South Dakota Federation of Republican Woman are hosting an on-line fundraising auction on Facebook, where you can bid on a wide variety of items donated by Organizations and Republicans across South Dakota to support the SDFRW’s activities.
Bidding opened last evening at 8:00pm (Thursday, Sept. 26) and closes at 8:00pm CST on Sunday, Sept. 29. Of course, the highest bid wins!
There are over 65 items ranging from the kitschy to the scholarly. There are handmade crafts, and exclusive memberships. You can party all night at the Buffalo Chip, or have your rifle threaded for suppressor mounting. There are vacations, memberships, and yes, even a package including a MAGA hat!
Go check it out, find that must-have item, and support the Federation of South Dakota Republican Women!
Dear PETA Liberals/ Progressives: Although the National Wildlife Fund acknowledges mountain lion population stability, and while the National Wildlife Institute, as well as the biologists at South Dakota’s Game, Fish, and Parks & New Mexico’s Fish and Wildlife Department, endorsed controlled culling of our North American mountain lion population, I ask you to help me save one lion’s life. Simply outbid all Republican hunters, and then forego the opportunity to shoot. By this course, a predator’s life shall be preserved. Thirteen US states allow mountain lion hunting. Liberals know “13” is code for some terrible thing. I don’t recall what exactly, but I presume it signifies (to the illuminated) a deeply evil & problematic message. When teaching kids to count, progressive principles demand we omit numbers with bad connotations.
That our granola neighbors in Canada believe it’s “ok” to control the wild mountain lion population via hunting is immaterial. Everyone saw Justin Trudeau’s “colorful” costume photos. We know what side he’s on!
PETA People Eating Tasty Animals?