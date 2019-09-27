South Dakota Federation of Republican Women hosting on-line fundraiser via Facebook. Check it out. You WILL find something you need.

In case you ever wanted an authentic Noem-Rhoden branding iron to sear your allegiance to the State’s highest officeholder – now is your chance. Or, If you ever felt the need for an authentic Dusty Johnson instant-lumberjack kit, you can seize the day!

Boasting everything from a mountain lion hunts to a limited edition Bud Light Lime/Bud Light Orange cooler, South Dakota Federation of Republican Woman are hosting an on-line fundraising auction on Facebook, where you can bid on a wide variety of items donated by Organizations and Republicans across South Dakota to support the SDFRW’s activities.

Bidding opened last evening at 8:00pm (Thursday, Sept. 26) and closes at 8:00pm CST on Sunday, Sept. 29. Of course, the highest bid wins!

There are over 65 items ranging from the kitschy to the scholarly. There are handmade crafts, and exclusive memberships. You can party all night at the Buffalo Chip, or have your rifle threaded for suppressor mounting. There are vacations, memberships, and yes, even a package including a MAGA hat!

Go check it out, find that must-have item, and support the Federation of South Dakota Republican Women!