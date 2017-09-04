South Dakota GOP announces results of straw poll held at South Dakota State Fair

This evening, South Dakota Republican Party Chairman Dan Lederman announced the results of the South Dakota GOP’s Straw Poll held at the South Dakota State Fair, and was quite happy with the energy and strong interest that the poll drew among South Dakota’s Republican voters.

“The South Dakota State Fair was a great opportunity for the Republican Party to showcase the multiple candidates we have for our state’s political offices, and you could tell by the waves of people who would crowd the booth for an opportunity to meet the candidates and choose the one they liked the best,” Lederman said. “Besides the candidates who manned the GOP State Fair building all weekend, Republican voters also had a chance to greet old friends not up for election in 2018 such as Senator Mike Rounds and Senator John Thune who both spent time at the fair.”

Lederman prefaced the poll results by noting “Understanding that this is not a truly random or scientific poll, I have to say that each campaign worked their tails off to get their supporters to the fair and to meet South Dakotans still in the process of making a choice who to vote for. And they did it while the competition was only a few feet away. It’s a testament to Republicans supporting each other in the spirit of competition.”

The results released tonight were as follows:

For Congress # Votes Percentage Dusty Johnson 934 54.2% Shantel Krebs 788 45.8% For Governor Lora Hubbel 20 1.1% Marty Jackley 1019 57.9% Terry LaFleur 6 0.3% Kristi Noem 716 40.7%

1722 votes were cast in the straw poll for Congress, and 1761 were cast in the Gubernatorial Straw Poll.

Chairman Lederman made a point to compare the competition over the weekend, stating that “Republican energy was off the charts, and the Democrats a few doors down had an empty booth and ‘no mojo’ for most of the weekend. However, Republicans don’t rest on our laurels, and we’re gearing up for a spirited campaign in 2018.”

The GOP also drew for prizes. John Litzer of Tolstoy was the winner of the drawing for an autographed cowboy hat from Congresswoman Kristi Noem. Becky Berwald of Toronto, SD and Bobbie Ann Sullivan of Agar, SD both won a book by Kris Paronto, one of the soldiers immortalized in the true life “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi” movie.

Wanda Gray of Sioux Falls won a flag donated by Marty Jackley, and Maria McKnights of Tea, SD won a bean bag game donated and signed by Congresswoman Kristi Noem.

