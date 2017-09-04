South Dakota GOP announces results of straw poll held at South Dakota State Fair
This evening, South Dakota Republican Party Chairman Dan Lederman announced the results of the South Dakota GOP’s Straw Poll held at the South Dakota State Fair, and was quite happy with the energy and strong interest that the poll drew among South Dakota’s Republican voters.
“The South Dakota State Fair was a great opportunity for the Republican Party to showcase the multiple candidates we have for our state’s political offices, and you could tell by the waves of people who would crowd the booth for an opportunity to meet the candidates and choose the one they liked the best,” Lederman said. “Besides the candidates who manned the GOP State Fair building all weekend, Republican voters also had a chance to greet old friends not up for election in 2018 such as Senator Mike Rounds and Senator John Thune who both spent time at the fair.”
Lederman prefaced the poll results by noting “Understanding that this is not a truly random or scientific poll, I have to say that each campaign worked their tails off to get their supporters to the fair and to meet South Dakotans still in the process of making a choice who to vote for. And they did it while the competition was only a few feet away. It’s a testament to Republicans supporting each other in the spirit of competition.”
The results released tonight were as follows:
|For Congress
|# Votes
|Percentage
|Dusty Johnson
|934
|54.2%
|Shantel Krebs
|788
|45.8%
|For Governor
|Lora Hubbel
|20
|1.1%
|Marty Jackley
|1019
|57.9%
|Terry LaFleur
|6
|0.3%
|Kristi Noem
|716
|40.7%
1722 votes were cast in the straw poll for Congress, and 1761 were cast in the Gubernatorial Straw Poll.
Chairman Lederman made a point to compare the competition over the weekend, stating that “Republican energy was off the charts, and the Democrats a few doors down had an empty booth and ‘no mojo’ for most of the weekend. However, Republicans don’t rest on our laurels, and we’re gearing up for a spirited campaign in 2018.”
The GOP also drew for prizes. John Litzer of Tolstoy was the winner of the drawing for an autographed cowboy hat from Congresswoman Kristi Noem. Becky Berwald of Toronto, SD and Bobbie Ann Sullivan of Agar, SD both won a book by Kris Paronto, one of the soldiers immortalized in the true life “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi” movie.
Wanda Gray of Sioux Falls won a flag donated by Marty Jackley, and Maria McKnights of Tea, SD won a bean bag game donated and signed by Congresswoman Kristi Noem.
Doesn’t say a whole lot, but it does say a little !
Women lost? That surprises me in the GOP.
Shocked by the governor results. Wow!
You would not of been shocked had you been at the fair. Some campaigns cared much more than others about the results and put their resources and candidate to work accordingly.
I am in agreement. Giving gifts away while standing right in front of the voting jars. I wouldn’t take much stock in it.
But EVERY candidate gave out free stuff
There were no “voting jars”
The real winner? SDGOP with 1,700 email addresses to add to the mailing list!
I think the WINNERS were all 4 of the candidates over 700 votes and the Republican party!
The losers were Lora Hubbel and Terry LaFleur…they should just drop out…they have zero chance anyway.
Lora didn’t vote. Most people would vote for whoever they got the nicest gift from.
Agreed
Assessing the quality/value of the give-aways:
Marty’s bags: ~$1, almost everyone can use one of these, so they were well received. A-.
Shantel’s water bottles: ~$1; moderately well-received. B.
Dusty’s mints: ~7 cents; people will take them, but no one really wants them. They also have no durability. As soon as you eat them, they are gone. C-.
Kristi’s sunglasses: ~$2; very much in demand, especially among women and children. A.
I’m not sure the results support your thesis, Tara.
Tara, do you mean like blacks voting for Dems because of the welfare promises?
I’m surprised that shantel didn’t win. She’s from neighboring Kinsbury County and has an ag background – you’d think this would he a home game for her.
Obviously they know her, and voted accordingly.
Dusty gave out tastier candy.
Yuuuuuuge
My good friend Rosie Harrington wouldn’t let me vote.
Unfortunately, I am wondering how accurate these results are. My cousin from MN was offered a ballet even after noting she wasnt from SD.
we also felt pressured into voting for particular candidates
Unsurprisingly, candidates asked people to vote for them.
Not to worry, voter fraud in this poll doesn’t matter;)
If you feel pressure from anyone remember you have options, do what you think is right. Be you!
Straw Polls are by definition not scientific. The rules clearly stated that one had to be a SD resident to vote.
Huge win for Marty.
Does that mean the previous one where Kristi kicked his butt all over the place was a huge loss for Marty?
Seriously, it’s a straw poll. Nice ego boost, but that’s about all.
Nice try Team Noem. Only 30 people voted in the Union County straw poll that Kristi won by handful of votes. Over 1,700 people voted in the State Fair straw poll and Marty won by over 300. Big difference.
Nice try team Jackley. Obviously you were gut punched by the Noem 100k+ West River fundraiser and you are desperate for news that you have a viable campaign.
If we look at the Straw Poll as a buzz draw getting folks to stop and visit and have some fun in the GOP booth everyone must admit it was an awesome success.
With over 270 days to go before the Primary all the straw polls done at this time are just snapshots of a population’s current feelings with a known base.