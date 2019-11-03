South Dakota GOP sponsoring candidate schools in both Rapid City and Sioux Falls this December

With fewer than 60 days until candidate petitions start circulating for political offices, the South Dakota GOP is active in not just recruiting Republican candidates for office, but in helping them equip their tool boxes as they prepare for their run.

Along those lines, the South Dakota Republican Party is involved with two candidate schools that are happening in coming weeks.

In Rapid City, The Pennington County Republican Party is hosting the Leadership Institute for a Candidate Development Workshop on Saturday, December 7 from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. Find out more about the training here.

In Sioux Falls, the South Dakota Republican Party is hosting the SDGOP Candidate School on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 8 AM – 4 PM at Sioux Falls First, 2000 S 1st Ave, in Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls Candidate Workshop focuses on preparation for service as an elected official and community leader. Ideal attendees for the workshop are individuals who are looking to become more politically active, including candidates and campaign staff. Find more out about the Sioux Falls workshop here.

The cost for either workshop is $35, and participants may sign up and pay their registration fee for either workshop by visiting the SDGOP’s registration page in WinRed here.