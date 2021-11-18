South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem 14th most popular governor in nation

Morning Consult just released a graphic showing Governor Kristi Noem is the 14th most popular governor in nation.
This follows a recent Morning Consult from 10 das ago story showing that Noem’s approval among South Dakota Republicans is sky high at 86%:
This leaves Thune roughly matching Noem’s popularity among GOP voters in the state (86 percent approval), though they are less likely to strongly approve of their senior senator than they are their governor (33 percent to 53 percent).
key words “in the nation”…I believe she is more popular nationally than here at home where we have seen her up close — sad I thought she was different but just another self interested politician.
Lol…the polling isn’t nationwide. It’s a poll of South Dakotans.