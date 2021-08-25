Think about this… if I have the ability to dictate vaccine policy to businesses, then so does @JoeBiden.
Thank God neither of us do.
— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) August 25, 2021
3 thoughts on “South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on dictating vaccine policy.”
For what it’s worth, I like that the governor is pushing back and milking the brain trust for the strongest arguments.
I posted three replies, will repost here in case I’m shadow banned (can someone verify if my comments are visible on Governor Noem’s twitter?):
1.
It is NOT a vaccine. It is an experimental MRNA spike protein (genetic) therapy that DOES NOT WORK. You DO have the ability to spur the prosecution for assault and murder, conspiracy to commit assault/murder (or negligent homicide). The shots don’t work as advertised.
2.
We have unprecedented corporate power usurping the power of government. Creative solutions do not have to flow through government. To the extent you’re able, interface with the private sector to come up with another solution that does not sacrifice our front line workers.
3.
Let’s differentiate between mandating harm and mandating protection from harm.
Yes, it does work.
Not necessarily, since given the constitutional distinction between state and national government it’s totally possible for the Governor of South Dakota can be empowered in ways the President of the United States isn’t. Though I admit it’s unlikely in regards to this particular power. And what she said’s good enough for Twitter I guess