South Dakota Gun Owners on attack against Daugaard

From Facebook:
South Dakota Gun Owners are on a pre-emptive attack against Governor Daugaard for constitutional carry legislation that has yet to be introduced, much less be facing a Gubernatorial veto just yet, as noted by Jordan Mason on facebook, who was handing out orange SD Gun Owner postcards at Daugaard speaking events yesterday.
Which group is this? Is this that nutty group out of Rapid that sent mailers out during this past SDGOP primary that lied about candidate stances on gun ownership? Charlie Hoffman was one of the candidates targeted if I remember correctly which made no sense to me. Is this a different group?
Yes. The nuts ripened early this year