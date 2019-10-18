South Dakota is least regulated state with about 44,000. Is that still too many?

From National Review, South Dakota has won another title – the least regulated state in the nation:

Now Mercatus has completed an analysis of state-level regulation. State RegData 1.0 analyzes the administrative codes of 46 states plus the District of Columbia, and the results are informative. The average state has 131,000 restrictive terms and about 9 million words in its code, which would require roughly twelve work weeks to read at a normal reading pace. But there is huge variation. The least regulated state is South Dakota, with about 44,000 regulatory restrictions, while the most regulated state is California, with 395,000. All told, the least regulated states are South Dakota, Alaska, Montana, Idaho, and North Dakota, while the most regulated states are California, New York, Illinois, Ohio, and Texas.

Read it here.

I’m not sure I want to crow about there being only 44,000 regulations, versus California’s 395,000.

What do you think – can South Dakota do better?