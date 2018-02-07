South Dakota Legislative Committee voted to pass California & Oregon nanny state measure on smoking

I swear something is in the water this year up in the state legislature. The latest evidence of it? House Bill 1250, which further attempts to raise the age for being considered a legal adult to 21, as it applies to tobacco use:

HB1250P – raise smoking age to 21 by Pat Powers on Scribd

The measure actually passed a Republican majority House Health and Human Services yesterday:

.. and is headed for the House floor.

This legislation is being brought in state legislatures across the country this year, but has met with success in mainly blue states such as California and Oregon. As noted in Fortune Magazine a few days ago:

Opponents to the law, which includes the Indiana Grocery and Convenience Store Association, argue young people who are old enough to vote and serve in the military should be able to make their own choices. There’s also a concern that pushing up the age requirements will shift revenue of cigarette sales to border states that allow anyone 18 and older to buy tobacco products, a move that could harm small businesses and reduce tax revenue. Supporters argue that increasing the age to 21 will reduce smoking rates, which in turn, will cut health costs for the state. and… Last year, Oregon became the fifth state to raise the legal age to buy tobacco products to 21. The law went into effect Jan. 1. California and Hawaii were the first states to pass a law that bars the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products to people younger than 21. New Jersey and Maine followed in 2017.

Read it here.

Ironically, the bill to raise the age of tobacco use is also coming at the same time that legislators are trying to make the argument that we should be LOWERING the drinking age, because those who have the right to vote and serve in the military should be considered legal adults.

And as a point that came to mind… So, how exactly would tribal entities be affected? Since there’s no federal highway funds ‘hammer’ as there is with the drinking age, are they free to regulate tobacco within their borders as they wish? (And are trying to assert with marijuana).

Would Legislators inadvertently be creating a confusing ‘patchwork’ where 18 year olds could buy Skoal just outside of Flandreau… but not in Brookings? Ugh. What a mess.

Voting for reduced restrictions, i.e., less government, makes far more sense than increasing the heavy hand of the bureaucracy.

If we as Republicans believe in less government, then we should quit trying to make more of it.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...