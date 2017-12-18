South Dakota Legislature announces Harassment, Professionalism, and Code of Conduct Training

SOUTH DAKOTA LEGISLATIVE LEADERS ANNOUNCE HARASSMENT, PROFESSIONALISM AND CODE OF CONDUCT TRAINING
PIERRE – The leadership of the South Dakota Legislature have arranged for training on legislative ethics, professionalism and sexual harassment. The training will take place the afternoon of January 17, 2018, and all elected legislators and legislative staff are expected to attend.
Senate Majority Leader R. Blake Curd, M.D., R-District 12 (Sioux Falls), said, “The Legislature takes sexual harassment seriously and it will not be tolerated.”
“The safety, security and professionalism of the South Dakota Legislature and those with whom we interact are of paramount importance. While we have the ability to address unprofessional, unethical and inappropriate behavior of our elected members and legislative staff, we also understand that South Dakota citizens want to ensure that people in elected office conduct themselves in a way that represents the State professionally and ensures the safety and security of those engaged in the people’s business. Demonstrating our collective commitment in this regard, South Dakota’s Legislative leaders have arranged harassment, professionalism and code of conduct training for January 17, 2018,” said Senator Curd.
“I would like to personally thank Senator Deb Peters, R-District 9 (Hartford), for her assistance in garnering the resources for this important topic. Her service as President of the National Conference of State Legislatures has facilitated access by the South Dakota State Legislature to some of the nation’s most respected authorities and presenters in these fields. I look forward to the training in January and believe it will be an invaluable and educational experience for all,” said Senator Curd.
Senate Minority Leader Billie H. Sutton, D-District 21 (Burke), echoed the importance of action on this topic, saying, “South Dakotans expect and deserve a government that is honorable and respectable. This training is the first step in the right direction to help ensure we have a culture of integrity and professionalism in Pierre that we can all be proud of. As elected officials, we must be held to the highest standards of good and ethical conduct. We must continually be listening to the people we represent and taking action to ensure we are doing all we can to promote a principled state government that supports equality and opportunity for everyone.”
House Majority Leader Lee Qualm, R-District 21 (Platte), stated, “In light of the current national allegations regarding sexual harassment, I am excited the leadership of the South Dakota Legislature is moving pro-actively to ensure all elected legislators and legislative staff have an opportunity to participate in this training. As leaders, we take this topic seriously and expect all members and staff to attend. Integrity, ethical conduct, respect and professionalism are demonstrated every day in legislators and staff. This training will strengthen these great qualities.”
House Minority Leader Spencer Hawley, D-District 7 (Brookings), also commented, “Everyone expects to be able to work in a safe, harassment-free environment. This training is an important step for the SD Legislature to take to help ensure the professionalism and highest ethical standards from our elected officials and staff.
Rumor has it Gene Abdallah will be a guest speaker.
After a bathroom break, however.
Will there be new standards on Professionalism? Stace is screwed.
Would that be sexual harassment or assault?
Uh, Troy that doesn’t matter. You didn’t get the memo: All women must be believed.
#MeToo is going along nicely. Soon young men will have to have a paper signed and video of all times they try to court a woman. Look at how nicely these 3rd-wave feminists are sabotaging everything our mothers and grandmothers worked so hard for.
The headline said professionalism.
I wonder if we can include select bloggers and blog commenters for this training session?
Do people in the legislature already have a code of conduct? I thought there were laws to stop sexual harassment. Says a lot about the current environment and people representing us in Pierre.
I think it is interesting who the liberal feminists created the immoral environment in America with sex so-called education and other methods, only now to be using those behaviors to attack those they don’t like. Perhaps conservatives should but together a bill that says sex education is child abuse, and any legislative opponents to said legislation are deemed unprofessional and are held for ethics violations.
Mr. Sibby, were you forced to take sexual education classes and did they frighten and scar you as a child? Was the teacher perhaps your gym teacher who wore the grey coach shorts pulled up over his navel and spiked a volleyball off your spectacles one day?
So you insist on being part of the problem.
That WAS a quite disturbing post, Mr. Sibson. Well played, Mr. G.
Grudz is a mocker and propagandist who wants to make sure the truth has no credibility. I agree that what I said is disturbing, and that is because I promoted the idea that we fight fire with fire. In other words, the sex police are ignoring the concept that you are innocent until proven guilty as they hang people after being indicted by the court of public opinion. Yes, that is very disturbing. So turn the table and humiliate into silence those who want to promote sex to the children in our public schools. Lets be real and call it child abuse, and the outcome are those running around the work place thinking they can act on what they have been taught…sex is fun.
Remember the aliens who took control of the Starship Enterprise? No emotions no character no sexual behavior or physical interaction? Basically dead living intelligent organisms.
Welcome to the new world order of sexual indentity fear.
The only comment in mixed couples which will be appropriate might be; you really look like Hell, better get some sleep. LOL
Mr. Hoffman, I had to watch many of those with my granddaughter, and the one I believe you refer to is the Calvins. Calvinism, as you know, is a branch of religion where they let the bible read itself and every little phrase be taken literally and on its own. Many of the Howites often come across as Calvins.
Grudz trying to keep it civil here and understanding knowing that 97% of men attribute 100% of their adult interaction with women to be that of controlled interpersonal dialogue only. 3% actually cause all our trouble. The rest of us our trained well by our Mothers.
Training adults is akin to herding cats. The sharp toothed ones will continue biting no matter what the outcome.
Was this reported by any other media source beside DWC?
Here’s the press release from the LRC:
http://www.sdlegislature.gov/docs/PressReleases/PressRelease12182017.pdf
Do you think the Powerpoint presentation will include a color photograph of former State Rep. Matthew Wollmann?
This is ridiculous. It’s not as if sexual misconduct is the result of not knowing better. This “training” is PR to CYA, nothing more.
Maybe they could bring Nick Moser in to speak of the harassment he endured from one old broken down marine.