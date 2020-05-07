South Dakota Libertarians to pick candidates this weekend.

Members of the South Dakota Libertarian Party are scheduled to pick their poison … er, select their candidates via convention this weekend, according to Facebook:

According to their facebook page, the group will be holding a hybrid convention this year where “members may attend in person at the Longbranch in Pierre or via online.”

Libertarians are able to operate under the guidelines for third party groups under state law, and are able to select their candidates for both statewide as well as legislative races.

If you recall this last election, the party picked awful candidates during a snowstorm, only to hastily have a do-over as soon as they could, and pick slightly less awful ones.

We’ll see how they do on Saturday.

And no snow is predicted this weekend, so they won’t be able to use that excuse.