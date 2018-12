This is the kind of thing you expect to read about someone from Florida, not South Dakota:

“Oh, this is the ham case,” state Judge Mark Barnett said, remembering.

Roberts had used a piece of ham stuck between his SCRAM bracelet and his leg to interfere with the bracelet’s detection of his alcohol use, according to court officers.

“That doesn’t bode well for a bail request,” Barnett said. “I can’t put out our on a SCRAM (bracelet) if you know how to beat it. . . How long did the ham work?”