South Dakota National Guard to Support Monument Health in COVID Testing Efforts

PIERRE, S.D. – This week, nine soldiers with the South Dakota National Guard were activated to support Monument Health in their COVID-19 testing efforts. The soldiers were activated to Belle Fourche, Custer, Rapid City, Spearfish, and Sturgis.

“Since the start of the pandemic, the State of South Dakota has worked with our hospital systems to manage hospital capacity so that we can help those who need elevated levels of care. Testing efforts help us to identify and isolate cases to slow the spread of the virus,” said Governor Noem. “This past week, I had conversations with all three South Dakota hospital systems and asked them what they needed as cases start to rise again. Monument asked for the National Guard to assist them in their testing efforts, and we are happy to help.”

The soldiers are activated under FEMA Title 32, meaning that their efforts will be federally funded.

