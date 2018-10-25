South Dakota Newspaper Association Director explains why Amendment W is the opposite of transparent

From my local newspaper, Dave Bordewyk from the South Dakota Newspaper Association has a powerful piece on why people need to vote against Amendment W:

I have lobbied on behalf of SDNA at the state Capitol since 1996 and I can honestly say I am not aware of nor have I ever witnessed any lobbying corruption or shenanigans of the kind that Amendment W says it will “fix.”

Two years ago, the Legislature enacted several campaign finance and lobbying measures. If those laws need to be strengthened, I fully support a debate to consider it. But Amendment W is not the way to go about it.

It’s not so much the lobbying provisions in Amendment W that concern me, but rather it’s the fourth branch of government it creates. The “State Government Accountability Board” proposed in Amendment W would be a significant expansion of state government and, worse yet, an unchecked expansion.

More importantly, this new government entity – touted to be a watchdog for ethics and transparency in government – does not subject itself to any real standard of openness and transparency. To the contrary, this new government entity appears to have authority to create its own rules for openness – or none at all.