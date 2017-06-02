South Dakota now has a Democratic contender for President in 2020. (Too bad no one knows him) Posted on June 2, 2017 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply Niles Ayer of Nemo has officially filed with the FEC to run for President on the Democrat Ticket. I’d say he has a ways to go. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related