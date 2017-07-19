South Dakota Republican Party Hires Staff

Dave Roetman will serve as Finance Director & Christopher Prosch as Communications Director for South Dakota GOP

PIERRE, JULY 19, 2017 – The South Dakota Republican Party announced today that it has hired two new staff members. Dave Roetman of Sioux Falls, will be the new Finance Director for the Republican Party and Christopher Prosch of Vermillion, will be the new Communications Director for the Republican Party.

Dave Roetman, 48, of Sioux Falls, has a strong history with the Republican Party of South Dakota. He has been an active member of the South Dakota Republican Party serving in the Sioux Falls area. Roetman is currently in his third term as the Chairman of the Minnehaha County Republican Party. Roetman had previously served as the state-wide Data-Director for the South Dakota Republican Party during the 2014 election cycle.

South Dakota GOP Chairman Dan Lederman said “Dave Roetman offers years of proven experience, as a self-employed businessman. He has proudly served the state Republican Party since 2011, and was the obvious choice to be the new South Dakota Republican Party’s finance director.”

Newly hired Communications Director Christopher Prosch, 25, comes to the party having served as the President of the University of South Dakota’s College Republicans group, and had worked on Kristi Noem’s 2010 campaign.

Lederman noted, “Christopher Prosch offers a fresh new perspective to the Republican Party and how the party can directly reach South Dakotans through both traditional media outlets as well as social media.”

“With our incoming staff, as well as the strong slate of candidates we already have lining up to run, the GOP will continue to inspire a new generation of South Dakota voters, while staying true to the state”s proud conservative history and values.”

###