South Dakota Republican Party hosts over 50 people at campaign school this weekend in Sioux Falls

Well, that was a long day!

Not in the sense that there was any tedium – actually it was the opposite – there was a tremendous amount of content the SDGOP tried to communicate to the over 50 participants who showed up to receive a day with the nuts and bolts of campaigning in South Dakota!

Here, State Senator Lee Schoenbeck gives a great talk from the candidate’s point of view about what it takes to run for office.

Rocky Hayes of Rocky Hayes Design gives the candidates pointers about logo design.

One of the three topics I spoke on were notes on collecting petition signatures, with information such as “No Shortcuts!” and turn your petitions in early in case someone made a mistake, so there’s time to go back and fix it. ( I also spoke on the importance of name ID and campaign printing)

There was a contingent there from the College Republicans, one of whom – Haley Halverson – was featured in the story running after the event this weekend on KSFY & KDLT (it was great coverage!):

And the day’s program was followed by a trade show, where several of us who spoke to the group, such as Rocky and myself, as well as the folks from Advertising Arts and Book Your Billboard, had a chance to talk to the people in attendance.

A great program from the South Dakota Republican Party organization!