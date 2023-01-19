South Dakota Republican Party Selects Madison Sheahan as Executive Director

PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, Chairman John Wiik and the SDGOP Executive Board announced Madison Sheahan as Executive Director of the South Dakota Republican Party.

Madison will be taking over the day to day operation of the party, she will be tasked with growing the party into a professional and modern organization. She will be managing communications, grassroots and fundraising efforts for the party.

“I am excited for Madison to join our leadership team at the State Party.” said Chairman John Wiik “She played an instrumental role in the 2022 election cycle on Governor Kristi Noem’s team and will bring a new perspective as we begin to rebuild the party.”

“It is an honor to be selected as the Executive Director of the South Dakota Republican Party.” said Madison Sheahan “I look forward to building a party that sets an example to the nation.”

Madison has previously worked as a State Director for Donald J. Trump for President in 2020, and has worked with the NRSC, RNC and Ohio Republican Party. Madison has a degree in Agribusiness, Public Management, Leadership and Policy with a specialty in leadership development from The Ohio State University, where she competed as a Varsity Athlete on the Women’s Rowing team.

