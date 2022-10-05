South Dakota Republican Women select new leadership

At their biennial convention this past weekend, the South Dakota Federation of Republican Women elected a new slate of officers to represent the group for the next term:



President- Catherine Barranco

1st Vice President- Beka Zerbst

2nd Vice President- Heidi Engelhart

3rd Vice President- Debbie Schnell

4th Vice President- MaryLee Plut

Secretary- Nancy Ziegeldorf

Treasurer- Connie Wagner

Member at Large- Sandy Rhoden

Member at Large- Jeni Boerger

Member at Large- Laci Sosa

Member at Large- Lauri Davis

Past President- Penny Sattgast