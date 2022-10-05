South Dakota Republican Women select new leadership

At their biennial convention this past weekend, the South Dakota Federation of Republican Women elected a new slate of officers to represent the group for the next term:
President- Catherine Barranco
1st Vice President- Beka Zerbst
2nd Vice President- Heidi Engelhart
3rd Vice President- Debbie Schnell
4th Vice President- MaryLee Plut
Secretary- Nancy Ziegeldorf
Treasurer- Connie Wagner
Member at Large- Sandy Rhoden
Member at Large- Jeni Boerger
Member at Large- Laci Sosa
Member at Large- Lauri Davis
Past President- Penny Sattgast