South Dakota resident decides to support Biden. I guess that actually is newsworthy.

South Dakota Public Broadcasting must be doing one of those hidden wildlife nature shows, because it appears they’ve found a unicorn in our midst:
Weck says he’s aware of many Republicans who don’t like the direction the GOP party is going.
“We felt it was necessary to have a presence and to make a statement and say, ‘Look, Joe Biden seems to be a reasonable guy. He’s got decades of experience in government. He’s stable. He’s forthright and he’s clear.”
SDPB actually found a South Dakotan who thinks Joe Biden is “stable” and “clear?” That’s a rarity. And somehow I think the results at the ballot box will show that.
True, he has decades of experience in govt, and just what has he actually accomplished? He just blames Trump who has been there only 3 years.
Stable and clear? Evidently the only time he heard Biden speak when he was reading a teleprompter. He has to realize that Biden would be a figurehead (for a short time before being retired to a home) and the far left would be free to change and destroy our nation.
Someone should seriously get a picture. Finding a South Dakota Republican who supports Biden is like stumbling across a unicorn or bigfoot.
I know at least 2 Republicans in my family that voted for Trump last time and will be voting Biden this time. That being said, I still think Trump receives more than 70% of SD vote.
“John Weck” registered to vote in 2018. Didn’t vote in 2020 primary. No record of SD voter registration prior to Sept 2018.
Leaving Illinois good move….otherwise pointless…Trump wins easily in SD