South Dakota resident decides to support Biden. I guess that actually is newsworthy.

South Dakota Public Broadcasting must be doing one of those hidden wildlife nature shows, because it appears they’ve found a unicorn in our midst:

Weck says he’s aware of many Republicans who don’t like the direction the GOP party is going. “We felt it was necessary to have a presence and to make a statement and say, ‘Look, Joe Biden seems to be a reasonable guy. He’s got decades of experience in government. He’s stable. He’s forthright and he’s clear.”

SDPB actually found a South Dakotan who thinks Joe Biden is “stable” and “clear?” That’s a rarity. And somehow I think the results at the ballot box will show that.