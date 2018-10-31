South Dakota Right to Life video in support of Kristi Noem, explaining how Billie Sutton caved to the left on pro-life legislation. Posted on October 31, 2018 by Pat Powers — 9 Comments ↓ Jon Hansen talks about his experiences with both Billie Sutton and Kristi Noem on pro-life legislation FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
First good ad I’ve seen.
Great ad, but what did Kristi do to stop federal funding for Planned Parenthood?
This is a fantastic ad! Of course it wont do a bit if good for the people who think abortion is “antique” and “settled”.. heaven forbid people do what they can to fight the massacre of humans.
But for some of us that’s the question. What has Kristi actually done? She talks.
I’ve heard the Argus and Kelo are in the field with another poll. This will tell the tail.
I’m surprised Pat hasn’t mentioned it.
Yet another desperate attack. Sutton is a pro-life Senator and you know it. Right to Life should knock it off.
So why, then, did he vote against HB1101 in 2017? HB1101 was to increase the penalty for performing an abortion of an unborn child capable of feeling pain.
The fact is, if Billy caved on this, imagine how he’ll cave to the liberal democrats who have actually FUNDED his campaign and want their money’s worth. The only reason he’s even in this is because of out of state, extreme left dollars POURING in to his campaign. It’s not Billy who will govern, it would be the far left. Just think of the leading democrats in DC. They will be relentless as they know how soft he is. No experience and no backbone. God help us if he should win!