South Dakota Right to Life video in support of Kristi Noem, explaining how Billie Sutton caved to the left on pro-life legislation.

Posted on by 9 Comments ↓

Jon Hansen talks about his experiences with both Billie Sutton and Kristi Noem on pro-life legislation

9 Replies to “South Dakota Right to Life video in support of Kristi Noem, explaining how Billie Sutton caved to the left on pro-life legislation.”

  3. District 21

    This is a fantastic ad! Of course it wont do a bit if good for the people who think abortion is “antique” and “settled”.. heaven forbid people do what they can to fight the massacre of humans.

    Reply
    1. Overwatch

      So why, then, did he vote against HB1101 in 2017? HB1101 was to increase the penalty for performing an abortion of an unborn child capable of feeling pain.

      Reply
  6. Anonymous

    The fact is, if Billy caved on this, imagine how he’ll cave to the liberal democrats who have actually FUNDED his campaign and want their money’s worth. The only reason he’s even in this is because of out of state, extreme left dollars POURING in to his campaign. It’s not Billy who will govern, it would be the far left. Just think of the leading democrats in DC. They will be relentless as they know how soft he is. No experience and no backbone. God help us if he should win!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.