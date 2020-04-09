South Dakota socialist/democrat blog writer & Bernie bro claiming he loves humanity, while shockingly exhibiting a lack of it.

This might be the most horrible thing I’ve read this week. And it’s a good indicator why the left is dying in the state. Blog author, South Dakota democrat/socialist, and Bernie-bro John Michael Glanzer of Brookings authors a blog “The South Dakota Worker” where he writes to shed “light on both national and local news from a socialist and dialectical perspective.”

Unfortunately, the young socialist and blog author Mr. Glanzer appears to have shed his humanity along with his capitalist beliefs in a recent facebook post sent to me where he was not only chortling over the tragic passing of State Representative Bob Glanzer from the COVID-19 virus, but seemingly wishing similar harm on all Republicans for… well simply for being Republicans.

For someone claiming “I am a socialist because I love humanity,” it would not appear that he’s found any humanity as he practices socialism or being a Bernie-bro.