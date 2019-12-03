South Dakota Standard – Join in. Except for you, buddy. Posted on December 3, 2019 by Pat Powers — 4 Comments ↓ From my twitter feed this morning: A new voice for discussion… join in: Or maybe not. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Pathetic. If the content is not intellectually retarded now, the in-breeding of ideas will create that result eventually.
Three cheers for intellectual diversity.
They’re just 16 tweets in. I thought that was pretty quick to have blocked me.
Was I not supposed to link to them in the sidebar….?
Seth Tupper, now that’s a big name in lame media!
How do you know when a new “[inclusive publication]” is just a self serving online indoctrination point?
When they describe themselves on their about page this way:
“The South Dakota Standard is their joint effort to create a common meeting ground for readers and thinkers who care about issues affecting the lives of South Dakotans. All points of view are welcome.”
But block those with opinions different than theirs ..
“Free Speech! Free Speech! But just for me!”
😀
I’m not saying they should’t be an online cult .. that’s their right. I would, however, like to see some honesty about it.