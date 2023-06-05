South Dakota State Board of Elections to hold hearing on testing & security of election tabulation machines, etcetera on June 28.

According to the South Dakota Register, the State Board of Elections is having a hearing on a number of topics around election tabulation and security, including voter registration file security, testing and sealing of automatic tabulation equipment, and a number of other hot-button items coming up on June 28th.

As detailed in the notice:

State Board of Elections (Office of the Secretary of State): (June 2, 2023) intends to amend rules to change the date for a statewide runoff; prescribe the oath for a county recount board; prescribe the notice for testing automatic tabulating equipment and prescribe the method for testing such equipment; describe how to seal automatic tabulating machines; prescribe ballot box storage and security; clarify how an auditor is to conduct absentee balloting at nursing facilities, assisted living centers, and hospitals; make changes to the voter registration form; add email address and telephone number to the precinct committeeman or committeewoman statement; change the acknowledgement notice for rejected voter registrations from forwardable to non-forwardable; clarify the procedures for voter registration file security; and prescribe the oath for a post-election audit board. The general authority for these rules, as cited by the board, is SDCL 12-1-9, 12-4-35, 12-4-37, 12-4-56, 12-17B-5.2, 12-17B-17, 12-17B-18, 12-19-9.1, 12-19-9.3, and 12-21-2. A public hearing will be held in the Secretary of State Business Office, 215 East Prospect Avenue, Pierre, South Dakota, on June 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. (CT). Copies of the proposed rules may be obtained without charge from the State Board of Elections, 500 East Capitol Avenue, Pierre, South Dakota 57501, or at https://sdsos.gov or https://rules.sd.gov. Written comments may be sent to State Board of Elections, 500 East Capitol Avenue, Pierre, South Dakota 57501 or emailed to [email protected]. Material sent by mail or email must reach the board seventy-two hours before the date of the hearing. This hearing is being held in a physically accessible location. Persons with special needs for which the board can make arrangements may call (605) 773-3537 at least 48 hours before the public hearing.

Read the notice as found here.