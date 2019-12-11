South Dakota State Democrat Party website does time warp, erases existence of Paula Hawks, Stacey Burnette, and all of 2019

Looks like Democrats are dancing the Time Warp! Because in the past couple of weeks, they’ve erased 2019 and any on-line evidence of Paula Hawks like she and her Executive Director Stacey Burnette didn’t exist.

From the Internet Archive/Wayback Machine, here’s what the South Dakota Dem’s website looked like earlier this year (May 8, 2019):

And here’s what it looks like today, live on the internet (From SDDP.org):

July 26, 2018 web stories, with Tornberg, Joe Lowe, and Bill Nibbelink at the helm steering the ship. Sounds like South Dakota Democrats hoping for “the good old days,” and wanting to forget all about Paula Hawks’ tenure as chairwoman.

Or it could be that the party owes the web developer money, and this is what happens when you don’t get things handled.

I’d been watching this for the past week or so, thinking that this might have been just a momentary glitch. But… it just doesn’t seem to be going away, and appears to be the new normal.

The South Dakota Democrat Party… wishing they could turn the clock back to 2018. But then again, they weren’t doing so hot then, either.