South Dakota State Legislator with coronavirus now in critical condition Posted on March 28, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 2 Comments ↓ State Representative Bob Glanzer had been said to be improving, but it appears that his coronavirus has become far more serious. Please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers as he fights this very serious infection:
Thoughts and prayers
Regular Flu and automobile accidents kill more every year though so this is not a big deal.