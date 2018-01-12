South Dakota State Rep Michael Clark to Public Universities – Keep it Free! (Speech that is)

In response to encroachments to the right of free speech at Universities around the nations – including South Dakota, where at USD they’ve limited free speech to designated Free Speech Zones, State Representative (and occasional Dakotawarcollege contributor) Mike Clark has introduced legislation to make sure our public universities are places which allow the free exchange of ideas:
HB 1073, introduced by Republican State Representative Michael Clark, aims to ensure “a free exchange of ideas” on Nebraska’s campuses by forbidding “free speech zones” and declaring that any outdoor area of a public college or university campus is a “public forum.”
and..
The bill also seeks to prevent the use of a “heckler’s veto” to interfere with the legitimate of free speech on campus, stating that counter-protests are allowed as long as they do not “materially and substantially prohibit the free expression rights of others on campus, or disrupt the functioning of the institution of higher education.”
To ensure that they are complying with both the letter and the spirit of the law, colleges and universities would be required to produce an annual report for lawmakers and make it publicly accessible on their websites.
and..
“College campuses should promote free speech, freedom of the press, free assembly, and open dialogue and debate,” Clark said, noting that “recently violence and the threats of violence have been used to shut down otherwise peaceful events.”
Great Job Representative Clark – Let freedom ring!
Great bill Rep Clark! This is very important for the legislature to pass. I was in some classes at SDSU and the profs were total leftists and flunked anyone who disagreed with them
It’s true! I also heard they eat live kittens and never put the toilet seat down! When I was at SDSU, this one time my Art History prof didn’t like that I was doodling in my notebook so he took me out back behind the art museum and made me watch as he beat my mother with a set of jumper cables.
The liberal lunatics are running the university asylums in South Dakota and it’s about time they are cut off from taxpayer money until they actually became fair places where a mixture of viewpoints can be heard and debated. Every single legislator should be for this bill and anyone who opposes I’ll send money to defeat.
Great bill! please pass it immediately
Keep up the good work Mike!
Freedom fighter Clark! Great bill.
I’m tired of my tax dollars funding hateful liberals who just indoctrinate students to be left wing clones of themselves. It’s time to fight back!!!
Thanks MC, hope this bill passes with overwhelming support.
This is the best bill I’ve seen come out of Pierre in a long time. Hope it passes immediately
When I was at SDSU, the political science department was run by the chair of the Democratic Party in South Dakota and I’m not even kidding! it is indeed time for some fairness
I suspect you’re referring to my advisor.
(I don’t think he cared much for me, and the feeling was mutual).