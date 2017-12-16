South Dakota State Representative’s spouse wins 1.2 Million dollar verdict against DCI for sexual harassment related employment actions.

In Aberdeen yesterday, State Representative Dan Kaiser’s wife won a 1.2 Million dollar verdict for a lawsuit alleging retaliation and negative employment actions for reporting sexual harassment to her old employer, the state’s division of criminal investigation:

The alleged harassment took place at the hands of a Sheriff’s Deputy in Aberdeen, which may be at least part of the reason for Representative Dan Kaiser’s announced challenge to Brown County Sheriff Mark Milbrandt for the office this next year.

