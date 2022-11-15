South Dakota State Senate posts legislative committee assignments for next legislative session.

The South Dakota State Senate has posted committee assignments for the next legislative session, as selected by Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck. In case you were wondering..
Agriculture and Natural Resources
Al Novstrup
Joshua Klumb
Erin Tobin
Jim Mehlhaff
Liz Larson
Randy Deibert (Vice Chair)
Herman Otten (Chair)
Appropriations
Dean Wink
Jack Kolbeck
John Wiik
Jim Bolin
Ryan Maher
David Johnson
Red Dawn Foster
Bryan J. Breitling (Vice Chair)
Jean Hunhoff (Chair)
Commerce and Energy
Steve Kolbeck
Lee Schoenbeck
Casey Crabtree
Brent Hoffman
Jim Stalzer
Larry P. Zikmund
Reynold F. Nesiba
Arch Beal (Vice Chair)
David Wheeler (Chair)
Education
Tim Reed
Sydney Davis
Tom Pischke
Jessica Castleberry
Shawn Bordeaux
Steve Kolbeck (Vice Chair)
Kyle Schoenfish (Chair)
GOAC
Tim Reed
Jean Hunhoff
Reynold F. Nesiba
David Wheeler (Vice Chair)
Dean Wink (Chair)
Health and Human Services
Michael H. Rohl
Tim Reed
Julie Frye-Mueller
Michael Diedrich
Shawn Bordeaux
Sydney Davis (Vice Chair)
Erin Tobin (Chair)
Judiciary
Michael H. Rohl
Brent Hoffman
David Wheeler
Jim Mehlhaff
Michael Diedrich
Jim Stalzer (Vice Chair)
Helene Duhamel (Chair)
Legislative Procedure
Jack Kolbeck
David Wheeler
Ryan Maher
Helene Duhamel
Reynold F. Nesiba
Casey Crabtree (Vice Chair)
Lee Schoenbeck (Chair)
Local Government
Steve Kolbeck
Tom Pischke
Julie Frye-Mueller
Randy Deibert
Liz Larson
Jim Mehlhaff (Vice Chair)
Tim Reed (Chair)
Military and Veterans Affairs
Brent Hoffman
Jim Stalzer
Jack Kolbeck
Larry P. Zikmund (Vice Chair)
David Johnson (Chair)
Retirement Laws
Larry P. Zikmund
Randy Deibert
Reynold F. Nesiba
Jim Mehlhaff (Vice Chair)
Jim Bolin (Chair)
Rules Review
Jean Hunhoff
Jim Mehlhaff
Red Dawn Foster
State Affairs
Michael H. Rohl
Lee Schoenbeck
Sydney Davis
Erin Tobin
David Wheeler
Helene Duhamel
Reynold F. Nesiba
Michael Diedrich (Vice Chair)
Casey Crabtree (Chair)
Taxation
Al Novstrup
Herman Otten
Kyle Schoenfish
Joshua Klumb
Shawn Bordeaux
Brent Hoffman (Vice Chair)
Jim Stalzer (Chair)
Transportation
Randy Deibert
Kyle Schoenfish
Arch Beal
Larry P. Zikmund
Liz Larson
Jessica Castleberry (Vice Chair)
Joshua Klumb (Chair)
State-Tribal Relations
Kyle Schoenfish
Tom Pischke
Shawn Bordeaux
Red Dawn Foster
Michael H. Rohl (Senate co-chair)