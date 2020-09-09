South Dakota State’s COVID Quarantine Camp featured in SDSU Student Newspaper. And it’s not good.

If you haven’t read the South Dakota State University newspaper article about the COVID Quarantine camp on the South Dakota State University’s campus, you need to do it now, because this does not sound like a good situation:

“They brought a case of water in for the weekend, but when there’s nine or 10 people, a case of water is not enough. Especially people who might be sick,” Johnson said. “We didn’t know if we had it yet either, so I was really trying to stay ahead on my water in case I did have it.”

After direct complaints to administrators, styrofoam boxes were replaced with microwavable paper boxes and food portions increased from one box a day to two.

and…

In addition to a lack of shower curtains, students reported not receiving any bedding, masks or thermometers. Another student could not fit between the concrete walls on either end of their mattress due to their height and was required to put their mattress on the floor to sleep.

“We ran out of toilet paper on Saturday and we didn’t get any more till Monday,” Johnson said.

According to those in QIH, the administration was holding the students to a higher standard than the space they were housing them in. They received an email from the university stating that, if they did not abide by the strict mask policy, they would be subject to behavioral probation.

“It’s just not effective. It can’t be effective if you’re sharing a space like the bathroom with people,” she said. “You can’t threaten me with behavioral probation because I’m exercising without a mask, then make me share a bathroom with other girls. That doesn’t make sense.”