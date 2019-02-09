South Dakota War College now celebrating 14 years! (Now eligible for a driver’s license in SD)

I missed a birthday this week – February 5th was the 14th Anniversary of South Dakota War College’s birth on the blogspot platform, so many years ago now.

Politicians still hate us, liberals hate us, the mainstream media continues to belittle and deride those of us in the blogosphere, Stace Nelson hates us, etcetera and so on… but the little basement on the prairie continues to survive another trip around the sun and churn out political news and gossip as my hand curls into a stump from carpal tunnel syndrome. (By year 20, I’ll just be banging on my keyboard like a monkey, hoping something coherent comes out.. )

Since I’m in South Dakota, now that I’m 14 maybe I’ll be able to get the blog a driver’s license.

Absent one of Lora Hubbel’s GOED assassination squads taking me out, I’ll continue to push onwards and upwards.

And thank YOU for your readership and continued patronage!

