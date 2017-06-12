South Dakota Wildlife Federation demanding that landowners unable to profit from their flooded land in special session.

From a my voices column from this past weekend, on behalf of the South Dakota Wildlife Federation, Chris Hesla is arguing against the proposed legislation, operating under the assumption that farmers’ flooded land should belong to everyone but the person who physically holds title to it:

Further, this bill allows mass commercialization of a public resource. Although this bill prohibits landowners from receiving financial compensation in exchange for granting permission to fish closed public waters, it does not prevent other types of compensation; does not apply the same restrictions to lessees; does not prevent an owner from receiving financial compensation in exchange for granting other access including hunting; and does not prevent individuals from forming a legal entity that purchases submerged property and then allows exclusive access to members/shareholders. This is not balance. Balance is either opening public waters to all or closing public waters to all. SDWF has other concerns still unaddressed, including no specific recognition that recreational use is a beneficial or lawful use of water; not allowing certain recreation activity on the bed of nonmeandered lakes or their frozen surfaces; and amending criminal trespass in the light of inconsistent marking standards. Further, though well-intended, the sunset provision gives SDWF no solace given the political climate where a passed bill would likely be subsequently continued to avoid conflict. Nor does SDWF find solace in the hope landowners will not post public waters closed – under this bill, once public waters are closed they can be closed forever. But, SDWF is willing to work through those issues so long as the public has the right to petition to open closed waters and recognition that if waters are closed, they are closed to all.

Read that here.

If the measure provides that the bill “prohibits landowners from receiving financial compensation in exchange for granting permission to fish closed public waters,” then that’s a serious error that legislators should remedy today.” Why should someone be denied the ability to rent their own land, especially when they did not ask for millions of gallons of water to be standing on it?

Those conditions could change with a shift in weather patterns – as they did to create the lakes. If they were allowed to obtain a profit from the land when it grew corn or beans, they should be allowed to continue to make a livlihood while that potential lasts.