South Dakota YR’s hold first convention after reforming in SD

The South Dakota Young Republicans held their first convention since reforming at the state level here in the State, and elected officers last night:
Last night the South Dakota Young Republicans held our first Annual Convention!
We Elected our newly formed Executive Board, worked through our States Constitution and most importantly gathered ideas and plans to help elect quality Republican Candidates to office in 2020.
Congratulations to the following elected members. #MAGA #KAG #LEADRIGHT #TRUMP2020
President-Larry Luetke
Vice President- John Haverhals
Secretary- Carrie Srstka
Treasurer- Cole Heisey
National Committeeman- Spencer Wrightsman
National Committeewoman- Danielle Haugan
Congratulations to all, and keep up the good work!
For any Republican between the ages of 18-40 that would like to join message me on facebook or via the Young Republican Page and i will gladly get you guys signed up to be part of the group!
Congratulations from a former local (Minnehaha County), state, and national YR volunteer leader! I’m glad the South Dakota YRs have been reconstituted.