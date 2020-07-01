South Dakota YR’s hold first convention after reforming in SD

The South Dakota Young Republicans held their first convention since reforming at the state level here in the State, and elected officers last night:

Last night the South Dakota Young Republicans held our first Annual Convention! We Elected our newly formed Executive Board, worked through our States Constitution and most importantly gathered ideas and plans to help elect quality Republican Candidates to office in 2020. Congratulations to the following elected members. #MAGA #KAG #LEADRIGHT #TRUMP2020 President-Larry Luetke

Vice President- John Haverhals

Secretary- Carrie Srstka

Treasurer- Cole Heisey

National Committeeman- Spencer Wrightsman

National Committeewoman- Danielle Haugan

Congratulations to all, and keep up the good work!