South Dakotans reject Amendment W from out of staters Posted on November 7, 2018 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ Great win for the groups aligned with No on W, as the measure was soundly defeated, showing that South Dakotans are growing weary of being a mad scientists lab for Ballot measures. Even if you put Jennifer Lawrence in a commercial.
This was right up there among the most important wins of the evening.
No one should underestimate how important this victory was. Constitutional rights were protected, and the secular progressives were denied a tool to attack and destroy their political enemies, i.e. conservatives.