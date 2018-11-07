South Dakotans reject Amendment W from out of staters

Great win for the groups aligned with No on W, as the measure was soundly defeated, showing that South Dakotans are growing weary of being a mad scientists lab for Ballot measures. Even if you put Jennifer Lawrence in a commercial.

    No one should underestimate how important this victory was. Constitutional rights were protected, and the secular progressives were denied a tool to attack and destroy their political enemies, i.e. conservatives.

