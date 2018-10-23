South Dakota’s Century-Long Pheasant Hunting Tradition Continues

“There isn’t a more special place to be on an autumn day in the middle of pheasant season than right here in the heart of South Dakota.”



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a longtime member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, today released a video highlighting South Dakota’s 100th annual pheasant hunting season and discussed the tradition’s importance to South Dakota’s economy and the critical need for effective conservation practices.

“This is the 100th anniversary of pheasant hunting in South Dakota,” said Thune. “It’s hard to believe, it’s like a holiday in our state. It contributes annually about $300 million to our economy. We’ll have over 100,000 out-of-state hunters here in South Dakota. It’s a tradition that brings families together – that brings friends together – through generations.

“One of the things that contributes to successful pheasant hunting and to wildlife habitat generally is good conservation practices,” Thune continued. “The use of our lands in a way that not only produces the food and fiber that are so important for us to eat and to feed the world, but also that preserves those beautiful areas that support wildlife for the next generation.”

