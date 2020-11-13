At the battle over the White House continues on at the recount level, South Dakota’s Senators believe that they should have continuity of information, regardless of who wins:
Several top Republicans are now calling for President-elect Biden to receive top-level intelligence briefings as the Trump administration has yet to move forward with the presidential transition.
and..
South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds said, “Just as a matter of protecting our nation’s interests, I do think that both the president and his competition here, Vice President Biden, should have access to those classified reports.”
That sentiment is also expressed by the Senate’s #2 Republican and South Dakota’s senior US Senator, John Thune:
“Well, I think that it probably makes sense to prepare for all contingencies,” Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the No. 2 Republican, told CNN when asked if Biden should get briefings. “And as these election challenges play out in court, I don’t have a problem with, and I think it’s important from a national security standpoint, continuity. And you’ve seen other members suggesting that. I think that makes sense.”
4 thoughts on “South Dakota’s Senators say Biden should have access to classified intelligence reports”
There is no longer a competition. It’s over and Biden won.
No, let’s fight for the next four years like the Dems did.
Because the Dems just started that and it didn’t happen the 8 years while Obama was in office. Do you guys actually believe that nonsense?
It bears repeating that our Senators are Neocons, RINOs.
Objective indexes rate Thune, in particular, lower than Klobuchar as more constitutionally conservative than Thune, who is up for reelection next.
John, what the hell do you THINK you’re doing?