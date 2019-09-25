Spammy “investor ads” accompany pot push in South Dakota

This probably should not come as a shock. But, spammy ads are already popping up in relation to the push to legalize pot in the state. Had a note from a reader this AM:

Good morning Pat,

I though you would want to see what popped up on my Yahoo feed this morning. You posted an article on 9-16 about the big money coming in to help with the petition push, and I think this Yahoo.com fake news post is part of this big money push. Keep in mind that I am in Missouri, and while I keep up on SD news, this isn’t being generated because of my IP address.

https://www.yahoo.com/finance/m/c3f99a2b-b3a7-3e0f-8bcd-c9fd9bde657b/marijuana-legalization%3A-south.html This is just on the front page of my Yahoo.com news feed.

Once you click on the link it takes you to the actual propaganda which is located: Marijuana Legalization: South Dakota Does What Trump Said!

I thought this would be of interest to you and possibly to your readers. I also attached a screen shot of my yahoo.com feed. Keep up the good work, I have been reading your site since it’s inception. I appreciate all that you do with the war college. It helps me stay connected to SD politics.

Thank you,