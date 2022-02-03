Speaker Gosch, Governor at odds. Governor: “There’s something, some reason this guy doesn’t like me”

The Argus Leader has a story tonight of an apparently acrimonious working relationship between Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch and Governor Kristi Noem.

Did I say working? I don’t seem to think that the leader of the House of Representatives is working with the Governor on much of anything:

“As for the personal attacks, DC politics are not welcome here,” Gosch said. “South Dakotans deserve better from their elected officials, and that’s what they can expect from their Legislature as we continue the crucial work of ending abortion in America.” Noem said generally her relationship with other Republican leaders in the House, as well as the Senate, is positive, but said it’s obvious Gosch has chosen to repeatedly attack her for reasons she’s not aware of. and.. “There’s something, some reason this guy doesn’t like me and it seems like a personal agenda but I don’t know what it is.”

