Speaker Mickelson stands in support of Congresswoman Kristi Noem Posted on February 25, 2017 by Pat Powers — 8 Comments ↓ From Facebook: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
I don’t know if I would call that an endorsement but Mickelson’s support means a lot to the voters! He would make a great lieutenant governor for Noem.
But then Mark would have to embrace all of that out-of-state special interest money funding Noem’s campaign. She has already transferred $1.6 million from her congressional account- most of which was DC PAC money. I think Mark should get back in the race as a candidate For Governor. I am not a fan of Noem and her out-of-state money.
Mickelson wants to ban that type of dark money that comes from out of state and buys SD elections.
He will get his way because he is a tenacious and fiercely intelligent speaker of house.
I’ve heard he’s teaming up with Jackley. The legislature is trying to ban the transfer of federal dollars to state accounts.
Also, he could be a part-time lieutenant governor and still spend time with his kids since he cited that as his reason for not running for governor.
I’m not surprised, I had heard from many people that Jackley was telling them that Mark was very liberal starting his spear campaign early.
They’re an interest group that generally supports conservative ideals and principles. If you waiver they’re going to call you out for it. I don’t think they’re nameless faceless especially to a politician. Wasn’t Pat Toomey in charge of the organization for a while? They support a wide range of candidates from Justin Amash to Marco Rubio. Overall they’re a great organization for conservative Republicans. Maybe Mr. Mickelson could learn a thing or two from them.
Good job, Mr. Speaker! Club Growth is no different than Al Sharpton or Black Lives Matter. It’s all about fund-raising. If you don’t find a reason to rile up the base, they stop sending checks. The only people who benefit from organizations like these are the ones who run them.